Marcene Kromminga
Sioux Falls, SD - Marcene Miller was born September 25, 1933 on a farm one mile west of Chancellor, SD. to Matilda (Krull) and Elwood G. Miller. Marcene graduated Valedictorian from Chancellor High School in 1951.
She married William (Bill) Kromminga at the Chancellor Reformed Church, Chancellor, SD on September 26, 1951. After living in Colorado and Kentucky for a couple years, the couple returned to Sioux Falls, SD. Working various different jobs and raising two children, Bill and Marcene along with Art and Lorna Sinkey started A & B Business Inc. in 1981
Marcene loved her Lord and serving in church, and was active in many roles, bible studies, youth leader & Sunday school teacher. She attended the first service and was a charter member of the Good News Reformed Church in 1979.
She enjoyed making prize winning quilts for family, sewing with friends, entertaining family and friends, camping, and playing cards.
During their 21 years of retirement they enjoyed traveling many places with their camper, wintering in Florida for 2 years and Mesa, AZ for 19 years.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 68 years, William (Bill) Kromminga, a son, W. Tim (Kori) Kromminga, daughter (Melinda) Mindy, (Wayne) Klein; grandchildren, Matthew (Kellee) Klein, Melissa Klein, Kate (Shawn) Robinson, Thomas Kromminga, Mary Kromminga and seven great grandchildren; a sister Doris Rippentrop, sister-in-law's, Evelyn Miller and Arlis Vietor and numerous nieces and nephews, Marcene is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Elnora, and Elvera, and a brother Nolan.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial be directed to Good News Reformed Church or Avera Hospice at Avera McKennan Foundation.
Funeral services for Marcene will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Good News Reformed Church in Sioux Falls; visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.
Marcene's funeral will be simultaneously live streamed on Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94254088403
Meeting ID: 942 5408 8403
Published in The Argus Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020