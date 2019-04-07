|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
|
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
|
|
|
Marcie Swenson Sibley
Sioux Falls - Marcella "Marcie" Swenson Sibley, longtime Sioux Falls resident, passed away peacefully at home with her loving son Brad by her side on the evening of Friday, February 15, 2019. She was 91.
Marcie was born on August 15, 1927 on a farm in Beadle County, South Dakota to Albert and Eleanor (Krutzfeldt) Fuehrer. She attended grade school and high school in Virgil, South Dakota. During the summer before her senior year, Marcie worked as a nanny for a neighboring family, earning $27 for three months' work. It was enough money to buy herself a new pair of Levis Strauss jeans, a blouse, a red leather purse and a little left over for savings. Marcie graduated as valedictorian of her high school class of 1945 with a 98.5% grade average. She was voted "most likely to succeed" in a Beadle County popularity contest. Marcie went on to attend Nettleton College of Commerce in Huron, South Dakota, graduating in 1946 with top honors.
From 1946 until 1950, Marcie was employed as a Comptometer Operator at Standard Oil Company in Huron. It was while living and working in Huron when Marcie met, fell in love with, and married Marvin Swenson on August 30th, 1947. Shortly after marriage, Marcie became a mother, a homemaker, and partner in business with Marvin. In 1962, Marvin and Marcie packed up everything they owned and moved to Sioux Falls where they founded Sioux Nation Vet Supply on the banks of the Big Sioux River on North Cliff Avenue. Marcie had a knack for keeping the business books balanced while Marvin fostered the feed, farm supply, and veterinary services to many local farmers and agricultural producers. Together, Marvin and Marcela raised their boys, David, Scott, and Bradley on 38th Street near Lincoln High School. After Marvin died unexpectedly in September 1977, Marcie went on to operate Sioux Nation Vet Supply until she was joined in business by her two sons, Scott and Brad in 1978 and 1979, respectively. At the height of their business, Sioux Nation Vet Supply had locations throughout the tri-state area and is currently a third-generation family business (now Sioux Nation Ag Center & Sioux Nation Pet Center). Loyal customers and employees in business became life-long friends to Marcie, many of whom she considered more like family than friends.
Marcie went on to find a new life in her second marriage to business owner and car salesman Gene Sibley on April 24, 1982. Marcie saw Gene as compassionate, understanding and supportive of the important role business played in her life. Marcie and Gene split their time between Sioux Falls, where Marcie remained close to business and Huron where Gene owned and operated Sibley Motor Inc. Marcie became recognized for driving around town in a Chrysler Sebring convertible, white with tan leather interior. Marcie was a member of Westward Ho Country Club in Sioux Falls. She was a regular on nine-hole "short course" as well as in the club house at the duplicate bridge table. It was over many rounds of golf and thousands of hands of bridge where Marcie forged friendships while fueling her congenial yet competitive spirit. In 1980 Marcie began spending winter months in Arizona. Marcie and Gene owned a winter home in Sun City West, Arizona. Marcie and Gene loved having family visit them in Arizona to socialize, golf, and play duplicate bridge.
Marcie was a dedicated athletic supporter to her grandchildren during their youth. She loved watching her grandchildren play all sports and especially loved cheering on the sidelines of the soccer fields at Tomar Park and Yankton Trails Park. No matter the weather conditions or time of year, Marcie never missed a soccer match. Marcie also became a big fan of the Phoenix Suns NBA team during the Charles Barkley and Steve Nash era. She loved to cheer on the Suns and eventually became a fan of many star players across the league.
Whether watching sports, attending sports, socializing with friends, playing duplicate bridge, piecing together jigsaw puzzles, pan-frying mouth-watering walleye, pheasant or venison, Marcie always did so with her nails perfectly manicured in a shade of pale pink, her hair curled, and her wardrobe accessorized just so for every occasion. She believed in God, her hairstylist, and her steak cooked with a hot pink center. And not necessarily in that order. She made three trips to the beauty parlor every week and never washed her own hair after moving to Sioux Falls in 1962.
Marcie will be remembered by her surviving family members as a strong, resilient, & loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend to many. Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Brad (Konni) Swenson of Sioux Falls, SD; step children, Janet Olivera, of CA, Ellen Sibley, of MN, Mark Sibley, Huron, SD; Her sister Margie (Bruce) Schilz of Shakopee, MN; Her sister-in-law Betty Fuehrer of Huron, SD; her six grandchildren Carrie (Todd) LaRocque of San Diego, CA, Joe (Amanda) Swenson of Sioux Falls, SD, Brian (Jess) Swenson of Sioux Falls, SD, Matt (Marie) Swenson of Sioux Falls, SD, Ashley Swenson of Denver, CO, and Tommy (Steve Hoedemaker) Swenson of Seattle, WA, her great-grandchildren, relatives and special friends. Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mel Fuehrer, her first husband Marvin Swenson, her second husband Gene Sibley, her eldest son David Swenson, and her middle son Scott Swenson.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 with family present to greet friends at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue. Private family burial to follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation at www.sfacf.org . Condolences may be conveyed to the family at 5106 S. River Park Place, Sioux Falls, SD, 57108.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
