|
|
Marcus L. Lofdahl
Sioux Falls - Marcus L Lofdahl, 78, of Sioux Falls passed away on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by parents Lyndon and Louise Lofdahl. Survived by son Eric Lofdahl and daughter Angela Gedik (Kaan) of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren Demet and Emre Gedik of Omaha, NE. Sister Virginia Reber of Bend, OR. Niece Shanda Harris (Phil) Bend, OR and nephews LaCount Reber (Maria) Fayetteville, AR, and Barry Reber (Melissa) Vancouver, WA. Numerous great nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday June 19th, at 1pm with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at Faith Family Church 127 N Spring Ave Sioux Falls, SD. 605-336-2227.
Published in The Argus Leader from June 16 to June 17, 2019