Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Marcus S. Claye Obituary
Marcus S. Claye

Sioux Falls - Marcus Claye, 38, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, May 13, 2019.

Marcus Scott Claye was born July 11, 1980 at Denver, CO. As a child, he moved with his family to Sioux Falls where he received his high school education, graduating from Roosevelt High in 1998. Following high school, he attended Mankato State College where he earned a Bachelor's degree. Marcus returned to Sioux Falls where he worked as a paralegal. He most recently became employed with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier, a position he was working at the time of his death.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Fiona Claye of Sioux Falls, SD; his mother, Brenda Ludens of Chancellor, SD; his father, Jeffrey Claye of El Paso, TX; a sister, Torey (Micah) Carlson of Sioux Falls, SD; a nephew and niece, Tate and Baya Carlson; a step-brother, Mike Ludens; his step-sisters, Misty Eivins and Rhiannon Quintana; and a half-brother, Jason Connell.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Kevin Ludens.

Visitation with the family will begin at 6:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to CASA.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019
