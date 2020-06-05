Marcus Watson
Sioux Falls - Marcus Watson, of Sioux Falls, SD, died June 2, 2020, in Huron, SD. He had recently celebrated his 29th birthday.
Marcus Anthony Watson was born April 30, 1991, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Tracey Watson. He attended Hayward Elementary, JFK Elementary, Memorial Middle School, and graduated as a proud Roosevelt Rough Rider in 2009. He attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD, on a football scholarship, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Kayla Pahl.
On his brother's Sweet 16 birthday, Marcus and Kayla were married and were blessed 10 months later with a beautiful baby boy, Parker, who many - including Marcus - said is "Marcus's mini-me." In 2018, little Paxton was born, who he affectionately referred to as his "magnet."
Marcus and Kayla made their home in Bismarck, ND, after college where Marcus worked as a conductor for Burlington Northern. When the oil boom in ND declined, Marcus went to work for New Vision Security where he honed his electrical skills, eventually beginning an Apprentice Electrician program with Energy Tech Systems. In March 2020, Marcus returned home to Sioux Falls and worked for Climate Systems, where he worked until the time of his death.
Marcus was a natural athlete and loved sports of all kinds and was a loyal Chargers fan. His basketball, football, and baseball/softball skills were the things that many, many friends posted about on Facebook. Along with his competitive athletic spirit, Marcus was known to be that ride-or-die friend - the guy who was true blue, lifting up those around him, inspiring them to be the best they could be, while razzing them the whole time with his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor. Marcus left a footprint on everyone whose lives he touched, as evidenced by the huge outpouring of love and remembrances left on his Facebook page. Marcus also loved family vacations, including memorable ones to Jamaica, Hawaii, & Cancun.
But once he became a father, all other passions in life paled in comparison to the joy he took from being a dad to Parker & Paxton. He loved them so much and spoke often about how the most important thing in his life was to be a good father to his boys.
Extremely grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Kayla, and sons, Parker & Paxton, of Rapid City, SD; his mother, Tracey, of Sioux Falls, SD; dad, Myron Butler, of Sioux Falls, SD; father, Darryl Briner, Sr., of Albert Lea, MN; parents-in-law, Mike & Pam Pahl, of Rapid City, SD; brothers, Payton Watson & Myron Nave, of Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law, Tyler Pahl, of Mobridge, SD; sister, Myra Nave, of E. St. Louis, IL; sister-in-law, Skye Martin, of Rapid City, SD; grandparents, Brian & Pam Hull, of Tulare, SD; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, & close friends too numerous to list. Marcus was preceded in death by his stepdad, LeJuan Robinson; his beloved dog, Ciara; maternal grandfather, Rollie Watson; and great-grandparents, Clyde & Irene Binger, and Gordon & Nadine Hull.
Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. Masks are required to be worn for attendance. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page. Please follow this link for live streaming: https://youtu.be/OjtvmNJRiE8 www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.