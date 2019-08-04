|
Marcus "Mark" Wichmann
Sioux Falls - Marcus Alan Wichmann passed away on July 31, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will begin at 7:00pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin prior to the service beginning at 5:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Harris Cemetery, Harris Township, Minnesota.
Mark was born in 1959 in Mankato, MN to Rita and Mark Wichmann. Mark's family moved to Bena, MN to take over the family restaurant, The Big Fish Supper Club, in his adolescence. While living in northern Minnesota, Mark developed his love for fishing and hunting. He graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1977 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Superior in 1981. He proudly worked as a Laboratory Scientist in numerous hospitals including in Crosby and Benson, MN and Estherville, IA. In 1991 he moved to Sioux Falls, SD to work at Avera where he stayed until his retirement.
In 1982, Mark married Jane Bromberg. They had three precious children, Amanda, Matthew and Megan. Mark's greatest joys in life were to take his children on many adventures whether it be boating on the weekends, camping around the tri-state area, going to community pools, grilling out and watching movies.
Mark is lovingly remembered by his sisters Joyln Wichmann Lund, St. Cloud, MN and Debra Wichmann Holter, San Pablo, CA; daughters Amanda Neugebauer (Zach), Sioux Falls, SD and Megan Ramer (Logan), Rochester, MN; son Matthew Wichmann, Sioux Falls, SD and other dear family and friends, including Jane Wichmann. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Rita Wichmann. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019