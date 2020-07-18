Margaret Ann Letsche



Sergeant Bluff - Margaret Ann Letsche, 52 of Sergeant Bluff, died of natural causes unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.



Margaret was born on March 5, 1968 in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Gilbert and Gloria (Anderson) Row. She graduated from the Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids then attended Morningside College for one year, before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University, where she graduated with an accounting degree. Margaret was very proud of having passed all four parts of the CPA exam on her first try right out of college.



Margaret first worked for Ernst & Young in St. Louis, Missouri, and later worked at public accounting firms in Milwaukee, Sioux Falls and most recently South Sioux City.



On September 26, 2003 she was united in marriage to Eric Letsche at Palisades Park near Garretson, South Dakota. Margaret loved to travel, with some of her favorite destinations being Norway, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas. Margaret never turned down a game of pinochle, a trip to the casino or a NASCAR race.



She was a volunteer for the Siouxland Humane Society and especially loved cats. She loved spending time with family, especially following the activities of her nieces and nephews. Margaret collected magnets and postcards from their trips and also had an extensive collection of nutcrackers.



She is survived by her husband, her siblings, Elizabeth (Dale) Whitlock of Sioux City, Dr. Charles Row of Portland, Oregon, Theresa Row of Baltic, South Dakota, and Cathy (Ted) Matthews of Hutchison, Minnesota, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phil and Judy Letsche of Marcus, brother-in-law, Kirk Letsche (Lisa Spieler), her nieces and nephews, Mike (Becca), Scott and Nicole Whitlock, Josh, Austin and Rachel Row, Levi Letsche, Neal Schreier, and Jaci (Luke) Seablom, and her beloved cat, Taco.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society.









