Margaret Anne (McClelland) Willer
Sioux Falls - Margaret Anne (McClelland) Willer (Peggy), Born on April 4th, 1949 in Harvard, Illinois and passed away May 5th, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Peggy grew up in Harvard and graduated from Harvard High School in the Class of '67. She then went on to attend Northern Illinois University & graduated from Elgin Community College with her Nursing Degree. Peggy went on to serve her community as an Emergency Room nurse in Illinois, Michigan, and South Dakota as she moved with her blossoming family. She finished her career as a Peer Review Nurse here in the Las Vegas Valley.
She married Richard Alan Willer on June 21st, 1969. Peggy and Richard went on to have three children Robb, Jason, Emily. Peggy was elated to become a grandmother to Kara Willer the first of six grandchildren in 1991, Justin, Alex, Lillian, Rosemary Grace, and Jacob. Peggy and Richard enjoyed traveling with and visiting their many friends and family.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband Richard of almost 50 years, her children Robb (Angel), Jason, and Emily; her six wonderful grandchildren Kara, Justin, Alex, Lillie, Grace, and Jacob; her sisters Marilyn, Janet, Phyllis, and Patty; and her many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Margaret is preceded in death by her father George, mother Marion, a loving child Peggy & Richard lost and her sister Joyce.
Visitation, Funeral and reception Sat May 11th 2-7 pm at Palm mortuary 7400 West Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas NV 89129.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Association-Nevada Chapter in honor of Peggy Willer at 3191 East Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89120 (702) 777-0500 or
webnv.alsa.org.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019