Margaret Bickel
Sioux Falls, SD - Margaret Bickel, age 87, dearly loved wife, mother of two, grandmother of five, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Murlyn Ronald Bickel, in addition to her parents, John William and Hilda Dorothy Schmidt (Pipestone, MN), as well as her brother Earl Henry Schmidt and sister Carol Pauline Kaiser.
She is survived by her daughter Christine (Mitch) Brandner of Sioux Falls, SD, and her son Thomas (Kimberly) Bickel, from Peoria, AZ. Other survivors include her brother John (Delores) Schmidt, her sisters Jean "Susie" (Wallace) Jones, Marilyn (Terence) Schutz, Kathy (Bill) Clayton, and her five grandchildren Greg, Parker, and Chase Brandner, as well as Sara and Molly Bickel.
In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorial to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Selby, SD.
Private family services will take place later this month with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please visit www.heritagesfsd.com
to read Margaret's full obituary.