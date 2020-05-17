|
|
Margaret Buus
Tea - Margaret D. Buus, age 91, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls. A private family service will be held at Tea cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea. Full obituary and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her beloved husband of 69 years, Dwight Buus of Tea, SD; her son, DeVeryl (Celeste) Buus of Florida, her daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Nielsen of Tea, SD, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 17 to May 19, 2020