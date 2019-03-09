|
Margaret Dora Cummins
Woonsocket - Margaret Dora Cummins age 86 of Woonsocket passed away Feb. 4th Monday at the Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held Feb. 8th Friday in the Resurrection Lutheran Church, Mitchell, SD. At 11:00 am. Pastor John Hansen will officiate. Burial in St. Wilfrid's Catholic Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visitations will be held at the church on Thursday from 3-6 pm and one prior to service on Friday. Arrangements by the Basham Funeral Home, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to Ava's House: 1320 West 17th str., Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 9, 2019