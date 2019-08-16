|
Margaret E. Hanson
Elk Point - Margaret Elaine Hanson, 93 of Elk Point, South Dakota died August 15th at her home.
Services will be held Saturday, August 17th, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elk Point, SD with Pastor Dan Ritter officiating. Interment will be at St Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday with the family present from 5:00-6:30 p.m., at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point.
Margaret was born March 18, 1926 in Elk Point, SD. Her parents were Lawrence J. Trudeau and Alice (Luense) Trudeau. She attended school in Elk Point, graduating in 1944. She was employed as bookkeeper in the office of Union County Auditor in Elk Point. During this time, she also worked part-time in the Veterans Office. In 1947 she was assessor for Brule Township for one year. When Margaret and her sister Donna were age 9 and 5, they were taken in by their grandfather, Ben Luense where he raised and cared for them until his death in 1955.
She married Russell O. Hanson February 14, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elk Point, SD. The couple farmed northwest of Elk Point twelve years moving onto their purchased land in 1951. They retired to Elk Point in 1988.
Her priority was homemaker, farm wife and mother of 5 children. She enjoyed China painting, travelling, camping, sports, flowers and creating photo albums on the lives of her grandchildren, presenting them as gifts on their graduation day from high school. She was an active church worker in the ALCW and Sunday School at St. Paul Lutheran Church where she shared her love for Jesus. She also made many contributions of service to the schools and community.
Survivors include 3 daughters: Kathleen and Tom Sandau of Elk Point SD, Yvonne and Dr. Mark Doohen of Lennox, SD, and Dianne and Pastor Dan Ritter of Shakopee, MN; 2 sons: Doug and Jeanne (Curry) of Elk Point, and Darin and Donna (Remm) of Lincoln, NE: sister, Donna Hoklin of Montana, half-sisters, Norma Sommervold of Vancouver, WA and Linda Trudeau of Ames, IA.: 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her parents, a brother Robert (at age 5), and granddaughter Leanne Mara Sandau.
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019