Margaret "Mugs" Fortin
Sioux Falls - Margaret M. "Mugs" Fortin, 90, died Thur., Aug. 29, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thur., Sept. 5 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Sept. 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service starts at 7 PM.
Survivors include 2 children, Keith (Mary) Fortin, Sioux Falls, Becky (Kevin) Wilkes, Bradenton, FL; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Wilkes, Bradenton, FL, Kristin Wilkes, Tampa, FL; and 2 siblings, Eunice Flanagan, Luverne, MN, Eugene Anderson, Kiel, WI. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019