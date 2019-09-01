Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fortin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Mugs" Fortin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Mugs" Fortin Obituary
Margaret "Mugs" Fortin

Sioux Falls - Margaret M. "Mugs" Fortin, 90, died Thur., Aug. 29, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thur., Sept. 5 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Sept. 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include 2 children, Keith (Mary) Fortin, Sioux Falls, Becky (Kevin) Wilkes, Bradenton, FL; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Wilkes, Bradenton, FL, Kristin Wilkes, Tampa, FL; and 2 siblings, Eunice Flanagan, Luverne, MN, Eugene Anderson, Kiel, WI. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now