Margaret Frick
Beresford - Margaret Helen Frick, age 98, of Beresford, South Dakota, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.
Margaret Peterson was born December 21, 1921 to Oscar and Addie (Frinkman) Peterson in rural Centerville, SD. She went to school at Ash Creek and graduated from Centerville High School in 1939.
After her high school graduation, Margaret worked for people in their homes until her marriage to Stanley Frick on February 19, 1942. The couple farmed south of Beresford their entire married life where Margaret took care of their home, raised their 3 children and was actively involved with neighborhood events. She worked for a time at Truck Towne Café and was a member of Eastern Star and Ladies Aid. She played golf and bridge and cherished spending time with her friends and family.
Margaret is survived by her children, Keith (Patrice) Frick, Sherburn, MN and Pat Frick, Harrisburg, SD; her daughter in law, Carol Frick, Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren, Jon (Jill), Brian (Heidi), Jason (Hannah), Daniel (Tiffany), Kristin (Michael), Scott (Cassie) and Erin (Ted); 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her son, Kendal; grandson, Joseph; her parents, sisters, Doris and Mildred; brothers, Don and Dale and a special friend and sister-in-law, Marilyn Frick.
Funeral services will be 10:30AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Dalesburg Baptist Church, rural Beresford. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7PM Monday, January 20th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020