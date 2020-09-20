Margaret H. McCoshSioux Falls - Margaret H. McCosh, age 87, of Sioux Falls, SD died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, South Dakota. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, private family services were held Monday, September 21, 2020.Margaret Helen Peterson was born on May 15, 1933 to Clarence and Helen (Isackson) Peterson in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Centerville, SD and attended Centerville High School. Following graduation, she attended Sioux Valley School of Nursing and graduated with the Class of 1954.She was united in marriage to Robert E. McCosh on April 4, 1959 at Centerville, SD. They made their home in Sioux Falls and raised their family there. Robert passed away on October 7, 1985.Margaret loved being a homemaker and later working as a Registered Nurse at Southridge Health Care, where she worked for 27 years. She loved gardening, bird-watching, reading, watching Vikings football, baking (especially lemon squares), and watching the televised Lutheran Church Services and the Holy Mass in her later years. Margaret was a woman of strong faith.She was a member of East Side Lutheran Church and a Sioux Valley Nurse Alumna.Grateful for having shared Margaret's life are her daughter, Carol (Matthew) Mueller of Centerville; grandchild, Ofelia May of Centerville; one sister, Dorothy (Arley) Smit of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and one son, Robert John McCosh.