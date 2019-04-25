|
|
Margaret Hanson
Elk Point - Margaret Helen (Card) Hanson, 82, left this world to continue her walk with Jesus April 19, 2019. A Celebration to her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, SD, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019