Margaret Hawkinson
Margaret Hawkinson

Sioux Falls - Margaret Lilly Hawkinson, 81 of Sioux Falls went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born to Major and Martha Carver on April 10, 1939 in Mill Springs, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Hawkinson on June 23, 1957. Margaret worked as the Human Resource Director for 16 years for Olson Oil Company. She served on the Board of Directors at the Alpha Center for many years.

Grateful for having shared her life are: her husband, Dick; her daughter, Deb (Bob) Westphal, her son Dave (Teresa) Hawkinson, daughters, Kim (Don) Karras and Kris (Todd) Olson; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family asks that memorials be directed to the Alpha Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home. A private family committal service will precede the service. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
