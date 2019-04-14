|
Margaret "Peggy" Kemp
Sioux Falls - Margaret M. "Peggy" Kemp, 94 died April 11, 2019 at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Mass will be at the Prince of Peace Chapel, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 P.M. There will be visitation, with Peggy's family present, at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, from 5 to 7 P.M. There will be a gathering at Prince of Peace after the Funeral Mass on Wednesday.
Margaret M. "Peggy" Kemp was born February 7, 1925 to Philip Aylward and Kathryn Devitt-Aylward in Lincoln County, South Dakota. Peggy attended the Harrisburg School and Sioux Falls Cathedral. Peggy graduated from Sioux Falls Cathedral in 1943. She graduated from the Presentation School of Nursing in 1946.
Preceding her in death were her husband: Warren; her siblings: Vincent Aylward, Julia Aylward-Ollerich (William), and Philip "Boz" Aylward (Ruth).
Survivors include her sons: Dr. James Kemp (Debbie) of St. Louis, Missouri; grandsons: Dr. Philip Kemp (Alexandra Klingenstein); great-granddaughter: Rose Kemp of Boston, Massachusetts; Patrick Kemp (MacKenzie) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; David Kemp of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dr. Robert Kemp (Linda Dangelo) of Bluffton, Ohio; grandsons: Dante Dangelo-Kemp (Dr. Longting Lin) of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia; Colin Dangelo-Kemp(Jamie) of Medina, Ohio; great-granddaughters: Lily Marie Kemp, and Avery Warren Kemp; Samuel Dangelo-Kemp, Melbourne, Australia. Peggy is also survived by several nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Tom and Liz Kemp, and Dorothy (Kemp) Johnson and Don Johnson.
The family would like to thank the workers and staff at Prince of Peace for their care and attention they provided her in the recent years. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019