Margaret "Peg" Lammert
Sioux Falls - Margaret J. "Peg" Lammert, 78, died Tue., Oct. 27, 2020. At her request, no services will be held.
Survivors include her husband, Duane; her son, Mike (Jackie) Driscoll, Sioux Falls; 2 step-children, Mark Lammert, Plymouth, MN, Jane Acree, Ft. Wayne, IN; 8 grandchildren, Makayla (Drew) Cheskie, Megan Driscoll, Chelsea (Tim) Lindley, Collin Sorensen, Thomas Mitchell, Elizabeth Driscoll, Westin Acree, Brady Lammert; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Holder, Mesa, AZ. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
