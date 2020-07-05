Margaret LoobySioux Falls - Margaret Looby, longtime resident of Sioux Falls, SD, died July 3, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, with her family by her side. She was 79.Grateful for having shared her life are her sister Kathleen, Hartford, SD and brother John (Patricia), Hartford, SD, niece Teresa Hofer (Mark), Hartford, SD, nephew John Looby (Jen), Rapid City, SD, grand nieces Whitney Flanagan, Jamey Jenkins, Lexy Groeneweg, Rachel Looby, and grand nephews Kelly Hofer and Nick Looby, 9 great-grand nieces and nephews, and several cousins including a close cousin Diane Hall, Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents.Memorials may be directed to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian, SD 57314.Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be planned at a later date.