Margaret M. Hempel
Lennox - Margaret M. Hempel, 85, of Lennox, SD, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls. Margaret Roth was born in Moody Co in 1933. She graduated from Egan High in 1951 and SDSU in 1955. She taught school in Webster, SD for 3 years. In 1958 she married Richard Hempel. The couple lived in Lennox where Margaret taught high school home economics for 35 years retiring in 1993. Husband Richard died just one month ago on June 21, 2019. Survivors: two daughters: Tamara (Terry) Haan, Billings, MT and Gayle (Roger) Hanisch, Lennox; seven grandchildren; Jennifer (Stephen) Paterson, Billings, MT, Jessica (Scott) Felchle, Laurel, MT, Andrew (Tara) Hanisch, Lennox, Jacqueline (Colin) Gerstner, Billings, MT, Jacob (Bethany) Haan, Laurel, MT, Alexander Hanisch, Clark, SD and Blake Campos, Billings, MT; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (John) Trei, Rockford, IL, brothers-in-law, Darrell Bauder, Frazee, MN, Robert Hempel, Crooks, SD and David (Mary) Hempel, Webster, SD. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox, SD. Visitation, also at First English, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019