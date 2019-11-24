Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Parish
Margaret Mary Dix Obituary
Margaret Mary Dix

Sioux Falls - Margaret Mary (Heer) Dix, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was born September 14th, 1932 to Edward and Louise Heer on a farm near Doland, SD.

Margaret is survived by two daughters: Mary (Ben) Rothenberg, June (John) Wheeler Larson; two sons: Douglas (Kelly) Dix and Gregory (LeAnn) Dix; 5 grandchildren: Todd (Cathleen) Wheeler, Eric Wheeler (Jordan Lampenfeld), Abby (Jordan) Paul, Megan Dix and her fiancé, Mohiuddin Quadri, Alex Wheeler, Elliott Dix, Emily Dix, Micah (Dom) Dix; and one great-grandson: Calvin Paul. She is preceded in death by a son, Stephen, husbands, Dwayne Dix, Joseph Wermers, and Wayne Gatrell.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil and Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 27, 11:00 AM at St. Michael Parish. In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested Masses and prayers. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
