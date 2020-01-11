|
Margaret O'Connor Reardon
Sioux Falls - Margaret O'Connor Reardon age 98 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Avera Hospital.
Margaret O'Connor Reardon was born in Washington D.C. on April 24, 1921 to Anne and William E. O'Connor. She grew up with her sister, Mary Francis, and brothers, Bill and John. Margaret graduated from Immaculata Seminary and attended Georgetown University and Dunbarton College in Washington D.C..
She then enjoyed working for Best & Company in Washington, and met Scott Reardon Jr. who had come to D.C. to work as a Special Agent for the F.B.I. Their fathers, William E. O'Connor and B. Scott Reardon Sr. were long time friends through the National Association of Wholesale Distributors, and happy that their children were getting to know each other. In 1942 Margaret married B. Scott Reardon Jr.. They made their home in Boston MA, then moved to Chicago, IL, and following Scott's resignation from the F.B.I., to Sioux Falls, SD. Margaret enjoyed volunteer work in the community and in her church parish. The Children's Home Society and The Banquet held special places in her heart.
Margaret was a devoted wife and shared her life with her three children, Anne (John) Hughes, Sioux Falls, Scott (Rosemarie) Reardon, Darien CT and Margaret (John) Whitaker, Kansas City, MO. Margaret's grandchildren were special in her life: Mary (Chris) Scheid, Patrick (Chrisy) Hughes, Nancy (Rick) Kotovic, Elizabeth (Sal) Cessor, John (Heidi) Whitaker, Mary Jane (Kevin) Melgaard, James (Dara) Whitaker, Scott (Lindsay) Reardon, John Reardon, Courtney (Doug Kechijian) Reardon Kechijian, Spelled Kechijian) and Mia Reardon. Margaret also had 18 great grandchildren: Ellie Scheid, R.J., Martha, and Jimmy Hughes, Elizabeth and John Kotovic, Annabelle, Mary Jane, and Whitney Whitaker, Wally, Lainey and Meggie Melgaard, Ellie and Sal Cessor, Winnie Whitaker, and Scott, Riley and Quinn Reardon.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Scott, sister, Mary Francis, and brother, Bill.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Margaret's supportive friends and neighbors, and the wonderful staff and care givers at Touchmark, Prince of Peace Retirement Community and Avera McKennan Hospital for their good care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made in Margaret's name to The Banquet or The Children's Home Society, both of Sioux Falls. Margaret's funeral will be held at The Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Times to be published. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020