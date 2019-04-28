|
Margaret Schmidt
Sioux Falls - Margaret Ruth (Crane) Schmidt went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019. Margaret was born on May 22, 1938 at Norfolk, NE. She was the daughter of Bradford and Esther (Stirk) Crane. Margaret grew up on a farm near Norfolk and attended a country school near her home before graduating from Norfolk High School in 1955. In the fall of 1955 she enrolled at Sioux Falls College, now the University of Sioux Falls. After earning a two year teaching certificate she taught country schools in Minnehaha County for two years before teaching Sioux Falls. She was a teacher for 46 years, most of which were as a first grade teacher in the Sioux Falls Public Schools.
In the fall of 1956 she met Albert (Al) Schmidt at a rolling skating party sponsored by the college. The two soon became best friends and were married on June 3rd, 1958. They have lived all their married lives in Sioux Falls. Margaret continued her education after her marriage and in 1969 earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Sioux Falls College. She later earned her Masters Degree in 1984 in childhood education from the University of South Dakota. Margaret was always busy. She knitted many prayer shawls for her church and for Sanford Health. She also made dishcloths and was told those were the best her friends had ever seen. She loved preparing meals for family functions and was always setting up a birthday party for family members, even when told just cake and ice cream.
Those left to mourn her passing are: her husband of nearly 61 years, Al; her son, Randy (Connie) of Beresford, SD; her daughter Becky (Terry) Zorn of Valley Springs, SD, her daughter, Lynn (Peter) Schwickerath of Reichshof, Germany; nine grandchildren, Adam, Lacey, A.J., Mike, Jesse, Jennifer, Frankie, Haley and Caroline; and seven great grandchildren. She also leaves three brothers, Bob (Marilyn) of Texas, George of California and Roger (Sue) of Idaho; one sister, Cathi McMurtry of Omaha, NE and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brad & Esther Crane, her brother David Crane, three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
A funeral service for Margaret will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019