George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Margaret Scholten

Margaret Scholten Obituary
Margaret Scholten

Brandon, SD - Margaret Scholten, 105, passed away Tue., Jan. 21, 2020. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Jan. 31 at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church, rural Valley Springs. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Jan. 30 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Left to cherish her memory are 2 children, Shirley Hirth, Litchfield Park, AZ, Lyle (Joyce) Scholten, Corsicana, TX; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Margaret to Beaver Valley Lutheran Church or Mano a Mano International, 925 Pierce Butler Rd., St. Paul, MN 55104. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
