1/1
Marge Jorgensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marge Jorgensen

Davis - Marjorie Jorgensen, 86 died Monday, Nov 2. 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at 10:30am in the Hurley City Park, Hurley. For your comfort please bring a lawn chair. Burial will be at Spring Valley Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Hurley, with a time of sharing at 7:00pm. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guest wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Marge's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are 6 children, Pamela (Gordon) Ludens, Viborg, Brian (Ramona), Brookings, Kent (Yolanda), Hurley, Steve (Lori), Viborg, Karen, Hurley and Jean (Terry), Hurley; 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; a brother James "Bud" (Sue) Mellegard, Viborg and Jean (Skip) Christensen, Humboldt, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

www.hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved