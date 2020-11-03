Marge JorgensenDavis - Marjorie Jorgensen, 86 died Monday, Nov 2. 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at 10:30am in the Hurley City Park, Hurley. For your comfort please bring a lawn chair. Burial will be at Spring Valley Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Hurley, with a time of sharing at 7:00pm. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guest wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Marge's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Grateful for having shared her life are 6 children, Pamela (Gordon) Ludens, Viborg, Brian (Ramona), Brookings, Kent (Yolanda), Hurley, Steve (Lori), Viborg, Karen, Hurley and Jean (Terry), Hurley; 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; a brother James "Bud" (Sue) Mellegard, Viborg and Jean (Skip) Christensen, Humboldt, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.