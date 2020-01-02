Resources
Beresford - Marge Sippel, 89, passed away January 1, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM Saturday, Jan. 4th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday, Jan. 3rd at the church with a prayer service at 7PM.

She is survived by her four children, Mark (Diane Freeman) Sippel, Denver, CO, Diane (Arnold) Peterson, Jasper, MN, Kevin (Carrie) Sippel, Gresham, OR, and Walter (Carol) Sippel, Renton, WA; grandchildren , Rebekah (Travis) Nolen, Amber (Douglas) Palacios, Andrew Peterson, Autumn Poston, Joel (Sarah) Sippel, Corey (Angela) Sippel, and Mark Sippel; great- grandchildren, Lexis and Ekoe Nolen, Trevor and Cassidy Sippel, Lola and Rafe Sippel, and step-great grandchildren Cindy and Douglas Palacios; and siblings, Joyce (Roger) Klinghagen and Ronald Nelson. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
