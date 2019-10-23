Resources
VERMILLION - Margie Joan (Pearsall) Bechtold, 86 of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17 at the Vermillion Sanford Care Center. She joined the love of her life, Buzzy and they will be golfing and dancing together thru eternity.

A private family celebration of life and burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be distributed to Margie's favorite charities and may be sent to the Bechtold Family at 501 Sharpe Drive, Vermillion, SD 57069. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
