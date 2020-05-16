|
Margie Louise Barr
Sioux Falls - Marge Barr of Sioux Falls died May 15, 2020 at the Dougherty House with her family by her side. She was 90 years old.
Marge was born in Aberdeen, SD on January 18, 1930, to Howard and Lucy (Cooper) Larrabee, the youngest of seven children. She began her schooling in Sioux Falls before her family moved to Brookings where she graduated high school and attended South Dakota State University.
She met Don Barr at SDSU (Go Jacks!) and they married on June 11, 1949. Marge and Don raised five children in Sioux Falls and they were active in their children's school activities at Christ the King and O'Gorman. Marge and Don were long-time members of Westward Ho Country Club and were active golfers and enjoyed many friends. Marge also volunteered much of her time at McKennan Hospital, including serving as president of the Beaux Arts Ball. Later she volunteered at The Banquet, Christ the King Altar Society and served luncheons at many funerals in her parish.
Marge and Don moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona for retirement to enjoy even more golf, warm weather, games of bridge, and many new friends. They were fortunate to travel with friends and family around the U.S. and abroad and enjoyed many adventures. They also enjoyed family reunions and visits with their children and spouses, sixteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
They returned to Sioux Falls in 2003 and reconnected with friends and family.
Grateful for all her years of love and devotion to her family are her children Mike (Joyce) Barr, Cheri (John) Keena, Beth (Stephen) Wooten, Patty (Kevin) Wunderlich, and Dave (Jannie) Barr and her sister Midge (Harvey) Mills.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Don, brothers Clifford, Milton, and Lee, and sisters Betty Huffman and Sybil Scheffer.
Marge was a fun, witty and loving mother, sister and friend; a wonderful Nana to her grandchildren and GiGi to her great grandchildren. She will be missed but we are all thankful for her great example as a parent, Christian and friend. We are thankful that Marge and Don are reunited in paradise.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 18th, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Church and School, The Banquet, or Feeding South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020