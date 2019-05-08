Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1700 8th St. S.
Brookings, SD
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1700 8th St. S.
Brookings, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1700 8th St. S.
Brookings, SD
Marguerite M. Bartscher


Marguerite M. Bartscher Obituary
Marguerite M. Bartscher passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the United Living Community, Brookings, SD. Marguerite is survived by 10 children, Linda Brown, Nancy (Bill) Towns, Leon (Nancy May) Bartscher and Crystal Beumer, all of Sioux Falls; Susan (Mike) Dorn, Brookings; Becky (Dave) Ranschau, Ellsworth, MN; Theresa (Brian) Ayotte, Harrisburg, SD; Tim Bartscher, Groton, SD; Gail (Dan) Luze, Elkton, SD; Brian (Janet) Bartscher, Tea, SD; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings, with burial in Holy Three Kings Catholic Cemetery, Epiphany, SD. Visitation will be 5:00 - 6:30 pm Friday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with a 6:30 pm scripture service followed by a Catholic Daughter rosary. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019
