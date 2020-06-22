Margy Edmundson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margy Edmundson

Garretson - Margy Ann Edmundson, 84, died on June 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon, SD. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24th, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Eddie J. Edmundson, Garretson, SD; 7 children, Cindy (Bruce) Kroon, Lynda Garside, E. Scott Edmundson, Marty Edmundson, Jill Edmundson, Bill Edmundson, and Dan Edmundson; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William, Frances, George Jr. "Buddy" Haley; and one sister, Avis Haley. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved