Margy Edmundson
Garretson - Margy Ann Edmundson, 84, died on June 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon, SD. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24th, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Eddie J. Edmundson, Garretson, SD; 7 children, Cindy (Bruce) Kroon, Lynda Garside, E. Scott Edmundson, Marty Edmundson, Jill Edmundson, Bill Edmundson, and Dan Edmundson; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William, Frances, George Jr. "Buddy" Haley; and one sister, Avis Haley. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.