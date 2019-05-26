|
Marian Maxine Powers
Kimball - Marian (Mary Ann) Powers, 88, of Kimball, SD passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Monday, May 27, 2019 with a 7:00 P.M. Wake Service and Rosary.
Marian Maxine Pollard was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Fort Thompson, SD, where her parents ran the post office. She was the first of four children born to Maude Shroyer and Vincent Pollard. The family later moved north of Kimball, then near Mt. Vernon. After graduating from Mt. Vernon High School, Marian lived in Mitchell where she did secretarial and bookkeeping work for Northwestern Public Service and General Motors.
She met Donald Powers, a young farmer from Kimball at a dance that made The Tennessee Waltz forever their song. They were married Dec. 29, 1951 and moved to a farm two miles east of where Donald grew up and his grandparents homesteaded. There, they raised their five children while building a successful farm. After retirement, Marian spent many days on a boat with Don fishing the Missouri for walleye, loading and unloading the boat herself as Don's health deteriorated. She also accompanied him on cold morning goose hunts. Throughout these years their beloved dogs were constant companions.
Don passed in December, 2009. Marian continued to live on the farm except for the last few years, when she spent some time with her son in Sioux Falls. She enjoyed bus trips with her late sister, Millie, and attending American Legion Auxiliary gatherings with Millie and her other sister, Roberta.
Marian was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Saint Patrick of St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball, and a long-standing member and past-president of St. Margaret's Altar Society. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in honor of her father's World War I service.
Marian was talented with a needle, sewing detailed dresses for her young daughters for First Communions, confirmations and other special occasions. She enjoyed embroidery and cross-stitch. She later took up crochet, producing hundreds of delicate doilies and dresser scarves and also dozens of afghans for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children: Bonita Susan London with Jeff Ice of Pierre, Michael Charles Powers of Sioux Falls, Julia Ann Powers of Sioux Falls, Linda Marie Janish with husband, David Janish of Columbia, MO and Karen Louise Powers of Denver, Colorado; her sister, Roberta Olsen and husband, Charles of Mt. Vernon and her brother, Robert Pollard of Mount Vernon; 12 grandchildren, more than 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Donald Powers, her parents and her sister, Mildred Gritzmacher preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019