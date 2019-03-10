Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Marian Nelson
Marian Nelson Obituary
Marian Nelson

Sioux Falls - Marian D. Nelson, 95, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine while surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A celebration of Marian's life and interment service will take place in the spring, at Bethania Cemetery in Rosholt, SD.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Darrylin (Phil) Hogie and Patricia Nelson, both of Brookings, Wendy (Dr. Larry) Okerlund, Sauk Centre, MN; 2 sons, Dr. Richard (Jan) Nelson and David (Laurie) Nelson, both of Sioux Falls; a son-in-law, John Iten, Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stanley Cornelius, Rosholt, SD.

Memorials may be directed to The or Avera Hospice (Avera at Home). Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
