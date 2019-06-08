Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Marianne Medema Obituary
Marianne Medema

Brandon - Marianne Medema, 83 of Brandon, SD, passed away at Bethany Home in Brandon on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son Don (Glenda) Medema, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters Kris Hurst, Canton, SD, Shelley (Tim) Schuver, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Dixie (Duane) Rons, Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to the or the .

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 8, 2019
