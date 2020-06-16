Marianne SkovlySioux Falls, SD - Marianne Helena Skovly, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD on June 15, 2020.Survivors include her children; Todd (Lola), Kirk, and Lisa (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Sylvester Schreitmueller, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Public visitation with the family, will be held on Thursday June 18th from 5-7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a private family church service will be held Friday. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside burial at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Social distancing/masks are encouraged.A Zoom link to watch Marianne's funeral service will be posted on the Heritage Funeral Home website.