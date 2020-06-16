Marianne Skovly
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Skovly

Sioux Falls, SD - Marianne Helena Skovly, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD on June 15, 2020.

Survivors include her children; Todd (Lola), Kirk, and Lisa (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Sylvester Schreitmueller, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Public visitation with the family, will be held on Thursday June 18th from 5-7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a private family church service will be held Friday. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside burial at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Social distancing/masks are encouraged.

A Zoom link to watch Marianne's funeral service will be posted on the Heritage Funeral Home website.

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved