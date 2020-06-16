Marianne Skovly
Sioux Falls, SD - Marianne Helena Skovly, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD on June 15, 2020.
Survivors include her children; Todd (Lola), Kirk, and Lisa (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Sylvester Schreitmueller, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation with the family, will be held on Thursday June 18th from 5-7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a private family church service will be held Friday. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside burial at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Social distancing/masks are encouraged.
A Zoom link to watch Marianne's funeral service will be posted on the Heritage Funeral Home website.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Sioux Falls, SD - Marianne Helena Skovly, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD on June 15, 2020.
Survivors include her children; Todd (Lola), Kirk, and Lisa (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Sylvester Schreitmueller, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation with the family, will be held on Thursday June 18th from 5-7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a private family church service will be held Friday. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside burial at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Social distancing/masks are encouraged.
A Zoom link to watch Marianne's funeral service will be posted on the Heritage Funeral Home website.
www.heritagesfsd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.