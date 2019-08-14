|
Maricarrol Kueter
Sioux Falls - Maricarrol Ann Kueter, 63, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, August 19, at St. Michael Catholic Church followed by a burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, August 18 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow.
Maricarrol was born August 6, 1956, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Vince and Eleanor Kueter. She graduated from West Central High School in 1974 and then attended South Dakota State University where she majored in journalism. She began her career as a reporter for the Rapid City Journal and then became the editor of the Dell Rapids Tribune. She went on to become the editor of The Sioux Falls Tribune and The Tri-State Neighbor before beginning her own graphic design business, Type 2 Graphic Arts. After five years with Type 2, Maricarrol joined the Argus Leader staff in 1990. She started as the Assistant City Editor, in charge of regional coverage. From there she became City Editor, with promotions to Enterprise Editor, Regional Editor, and Managing Editor. In 2008, she was named Executive Editor, a position she held until her retirement in 2015. Maricarrol loved her Argus Leader family, and many of her co-workers remained her closest friends. After retiring from the Argus Leader, Maricarrol joined the effort to establish the nonprofit investigative news organization known as South Dakota News Watch. Her work in getting this organization started brought her much satisfaction over the past three years.
Throughout her distinguished career as a journalist, Maricarrol received numerous awards for her writing and editing. She was a President's Ring Winner, the top award given to editors in the Gannett Company, and she had the honor of being a judge for the Pulitzer Prize in journalism. In 1997 the SDSU Department of Journalism and Mass Communication gave her its Distinguished Alumni Award. Her family, however, is most grateful for her writings that commemorate special moments in the lives of her parents and siblings.
When not working, Maricarrol enjoyed attending sporting events of all kinds, especially watching O'Gorman football through the years her brother, Steve, coached the Knights. She took her fantasy football seriously, even claiming the elusive league championship this year. A longtime NASCAR fan, she managed to coax family members to several races, and she loved a good NASCAR party on race day. She was always up for traveling wherever her sisters, family or friends were headed, but her favorite vacation getaway was Las Vegas. She traveled to Las Vegas with her brothers and sisters frequently, and some of her family's most fond memories came on these trips. Even near the end, when a hospice aide asked if Maricarrol had any hobbies that she could help with, she responded, "Can you play a hand of blackjack?"
As the oldest of six sisters and third of 10 children, she was often a second mother. Nearly all her younger siblings called on her at some point for guidance, advice, or maybe just a place to live for a few months. She was generous, never judging, always the mediator. She never turned away the young people in the neighborhood who knocked on her door or her countless nieces and nephews asking for donations for their different teams and schools. Called to serve, Maricarrol was an active member of St. Michael Parish for more than 30 years, most recently on the Social Ministries Committee. She served on The Banquet Board of Directors and acted as an "angel" for that organization.
Her intelligence combined with her wit and sense of humor will be what those closest to her will most cherish. In a 2016 interview, when asked to describe her legacy, she responded, "I would like to be remembered as a person who cared about the community and about the world and who also cared about family and people I didn't even know. I'd like to be known as somebody that worked hard and tried to do the right thing, no matter if it was not a popular thing to do."
Grateful for having shared her life are her siblings, Larry, Steve (Gloriann), Sharon (Milo) Klein, Joan (John) Mahoney, Shirley, Nancy (Lonny) Johnson, Terry (Rhonda), Tom (Kim), and Sue (Jerry) Bergheim, and her 19 nieces and nephews. Maricarrol was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Eleanor Kueter, and her sister-in-law Susanne Propst-Kueter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools and the Avera Foundation. www.kinzleyfh.com
