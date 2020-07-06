Marie Bachmeier
Sioux Falls - Marie Bachmeier, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m., Liturgical Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary, on Thursday, July 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Additional obituary, online guestbook, as well as links to watch live streams of the Wake Service and Funeral Mass will be available at www.georgeboom.com
.
She is survived local family including her husband, John of Sioux Falls; her children, Keri (Matthew) Orstad of Sioux Falls and Abigail Oakwright of Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Alexander; and mother-in-law, Joan Bachmeier of Sturgis, SD.