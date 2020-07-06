1/1
Marie Bachmeier
Marie Bachmeier

Sioux Falls - Marie Bachmeier, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m., Liturgical Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary, on Thursday, July 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Additional obituary, online guestbook, as well as links to watch live streams of the Wake Service and Funeral Mass will be available at www.georgeboom.com.

She is survived local family including her husband, John of Sioux Falls; her children, Keri (Matthew) Orstad of Sioux Falls and Abigail Oakwright of Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Alexander; and mother-in-law, Joan Bachmeier of Sturgis, SD.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
