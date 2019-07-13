|
Marie Elaine Rickel
Sioux Falls - Marie Elaine Rickel, age 75, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with a liturgical wake service to follow the visitation at 2:30 PM. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Marie Elaine Walters was born on August 19, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA to William H. and Helen (Links) Walters. As a young child her family made their home in Audubon, NJ. It was in New Jersey that Marie was raised and received her education, graduating from Audubon High School. Marie continued her education earning her Registered Nursing Degree at Cooper Hospital School of Nursing in Camden, NJ.
While on spring vacation on a beach in Virginia, Marie met the love of her life, Robert Dennis Rickel. Marie and Robert were united in marriage on May 1, 1965 in Audubon, NJ. Marie and Robert lived in Wichita, KS where they were blessed with the births of their three children, Patti, Joy and Scott. In 1973 the family moved to Aberdeen, SD. To say that Marie was a homemaker would be an understatement. She took great pride in working from home raising her family and making her home welcoming and beautiful. She spent countless hours volunteering at school, church, numerous community service groups and at St. Luke's Hospital. Marie and Robert made their home in Sioux Falls, SD in 2000.
Marie loved the Catholic Church. She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls and volunteered her time on the Decorating Committee, Funeral Lunch Committee and was more than happy to help on anything the parish needed.
Above all Marie loved her family and valued her friends. She looked forward to attending the many coffee, bagel and breakfast groups that would meet weekly. She was a woman who knew exactly what she wanted and wasn't afraid to bring her own wine glasses to a restaurant or a friend's home. She was a self-proclaimed "Wine & Food Snob". Marie also loved traveling the world with Robert and spending time with her sisters on the Jersey Shore. Marie was a doting wife, and loved spoiling her children and grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Robert Rickel, Sioux Falls, SD; two daughters: Patti (Steve) Benson of Chanhassen, MN and Joy Rickel of Sioux Falls, SD; one son, Scott (Beth) Rickel; three grandchildren: Eric Benson, Ryan Benson and Sophia Rickel; one sister: Janice Neal and her husband Joe of Gibbstown, NJ; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents: William and Helen Walters; two sisters: Carole (Robert) Munyon and her husband, Robert, and Patricia (Richie) Rose; and one grandson, Will Rickel.
Published in The Argus Leader from July 13 to July 14, 2019