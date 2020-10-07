Marie Knobloch



Rock Rapids - Marie Elizabeth Knobloch, age 84 of Alvord, IA died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Avera Hospital in Rock Rapids. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, October 9th at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, IA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are strongly recommended. A drive through visitation will be Thursday, October 8th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm outside the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester. Marie is survived by six children; Myron Knobloch of Alvord, IA, Brenda Knobloch of Salem, OR, Gloria (Brad) Moser of Larchwood, IA, Melody (Gary) Schulz of Burlington, IA, Neil (June) Knobloch of Wolcott, IN and Lance (Kristi) Knobloch of Alvord, IA; twenty-seven grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Glen) Metzger of Lester, IA, and Marlene (James) Plattner of Princeville, IL.; sisters-in-law, Loretta Rumbold of Princeville, IL, and Elsie Leuthold of Rock Rapids, IA.









