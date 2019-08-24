|
Marie Womble
Sioux Falls - Marie C. Womble, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne Womble of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Sadie Womble of Bellevue, NE; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Kenneth Womble, Ronald Womble, and Linda Jordan; brothers, Paul, Vac, Joe, and Bob; and sisters, Francis Ashner, Zita Brown, and Lucille Rigutto.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 24, 2019