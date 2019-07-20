|
|
Marieta Anne (Bechtold) Rumpza
Enumclaw, WA - Marieta of Enumclaw, Washington passed away July 12, 2019. She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1933 to Frank & Myrtle Bechtold. She graduated from secretarial college and was employed by a Sioux Falls Bank. Married William Rumpza in 1955, she is survived by 8 children, Denise, Patricia, Deona, David, Dean, Mike, Pamela, Billy; along with William her husband of 64 years; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and brother, Robert Bechtold who lives in Canada. Marieta highly valued St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Buckley and all her friends there, and she loved her family. She was a quilter and made 78 quilts at last count. She is with Our Lord now. Heaven has a new angel. Memorials may be made to: Knights of Columbus Food Bank, 211 W. Mason Ave. Buckley, WA 98321. A Rosary was held, Monday, July 22, 2019 with the Memorial Mass on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery. Please sign the online guest book at www.weeksfunerahome.com
Service directed by Weeks' Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 20, 2019