Marietta Nordstrom
Marietta Nordstrom

Sioux Falls, SD - Marietta A. Nordstrom, 80, died Sun., Oct. 18, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Thur., Oct. 22 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation starts at 5 PM Wed., Oct. 21 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 7 children, Victoria Felcher, Brandon, SD, Terry (Tammy) Nordstrom, Timothy Nordstrom, Carroll Todd Nordstrom, Troy Nordstrom and Veronica Nordstrom, all of Sioux Falls, Trey (Jill) Nordstrom, Adrian, MN; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
