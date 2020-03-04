Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Andersen Obituary
Marilyn Andersen

Sioux Falls - Marilyn M. Andersen, age 94 passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 PM.

Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Terry Andersen (Berdyne) of Ames, IA; daughter, Dawn Severson (Gary) of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Gregory Andersen (Linda) of Sioux Falls, SD; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Murial Rhinehart, of Chino, CA, Marcia Johnson (Vern) of Whittier, CA; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Andy (Chris) on May 25, 1986; parents, William Waagmeester and Thelma (Danish) Trussell; brothers, Ivan, Ronald and Harley Waagmeester; and step-father, Royce Trussell.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -