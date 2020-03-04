|
Marilyn Andersen
Sioux Falls - Marilyn M. Andersen, age 94 passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Terry Andersen (Berdyne) of Ames, IA; daughter, Dawn Severson (Gary) of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Gregory Andersen (Linda) of Sioux Falls, SD; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Murial Rhinehart, of Chino, CA, Marcia Johnson (Vern) of Whittier, CA; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Andy (Chris) on May 25, 1986; parents, William Waagmeester and Thelma (Danish) Trussell; brothers, Ivan, Ronald and Harley Waagmeester; and step-father, Royce Trussell.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020