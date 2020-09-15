Marilyn BensonLakefield - Marilyn G. Benson, age 88, of Lakefield, MN formerly of Canby, MN, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, September 18th, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Benton Lutheran Cemetery, rural Crooks. Memorials may be directed to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current health situation we are asking that everyone please wear a mask.She will be deeply missed by her children: Gene (Patricia) Benson of Frazee, MN; Karin (Craig) Rubis of Lakefield, MN; Keith (Jalene) Benson of Volga, SD; Gayle (Duane) Erickson of Andover, MN; & Jon (Rebecca) Benson of Circle Pines, MN; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lyle Benson, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen; parents, Anton and Minnie (Franklin) Ellingson; sisters: Phyllis Swenson and Joy Hall; brother, James Ellingson; infant sister, Vivian; sister-in-law, Darlene Davis.