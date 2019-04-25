|
Marilyn Bolcerek
Brandon - Marilyn Bolcerek (Sievers) age 82, died at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on Monday, April 22, 2019. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Teresa Libera and her husband, Gene of Palos Heights, IL, Kim Browne and her husband, Ken of Crown Point, IN, Brian Bolcerek and his wife, Janice of Brandon, SD; thirteen grandchildren: Alison Libera, Jacob Bolcerek, Tyler Bolcerek (Tyler Pearson-Martin), Patrick Browne, Corey Libera, Maris Libera, Samantha Browne, Rachel Libera, Kelly Browne, Jack Browne, Joe Browne, Nolan Bolcerek, Shane Bolcerek; one great-grandchild, Deon; siblings, Jim Sievers and his wife, Janice of Sioux Falls, Don Sievers and his wife, Mary Ellen of Rapid City, SD, Ralph Sievers and his wife, Charlotte of Montana, Linda Jones and her husband Tom of Viborg, SD, Larry Sievers and his wife, Julie of Bridgewater, SD, Darla Eneboe and her husband, Ron of Hartford, SD; brother-in-law, Kenneth Bolcerek and his wife, Diane; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jean Sievers; sisters, Kathryn Weaver and Marjorie Bolcerek; two brothers-in-law, Don Weaver and Donald Bolcerek.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019