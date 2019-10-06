Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Marilyn Bruscher
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Wake
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Marilyn Bruscher


1934 - 2019
Marilyn Bruscher Obituary
Marilyn Bruscher

Sioux Falls - Marilyn Louise Bruscher, age 84, passed away at Dougherty Hospice House Wed. Oct. 2nd, 2019 from complications after hip surgery.

She was born on December 9th, 1934 in Sioux City Iowa. Ethel and Randall O'Sullivan were her loving parents.

Marilyn attended Central High in Sioux City, IA and graduated in 1952. On November 7th 1953 she married her one and only love, Emil Arthur Bruscher, in Sioux City, IA.

Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother taking in ironing while managing the house until she later became a full time day care provider for 33 years. She was like a grandmother to many as she helped guide and shape the lives of those in her care. She is still in contact with many of those that she cared for and some have become extended family members.

She loved to shop and was a frequent flyer at Chico's! Her dedication to sending birthday cards and just a funny card also made her a rewards member at Hallmark. Those special cards to family and friends continued throughout the years even through difficult times with medical challenges. Her wit would make even the most somber person laugh. She enjoyed being with family and friends. She marveled at watching her family grow and become successful.

She is survived by children Randall (Teri) Bruscher from Tea, SD; Cheryl (Rick) Pearson from Farnhamville, IA; Theresa (Cliff) Van Beek from Canistota, SD; Denise Bruscher from Chicago, IL (fiancé Don Jones); Kevin (Sheila) Bruscher from Mitchell, SD; in addition to 13 grandchildren and 14 great - grandchildren with another soon to arrive; sister Diane Trizilla from Sioux City, IA and extended family and dear friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 3 infant children, 1 infant grandson, mother and father in law, 4 brothers - in - laws.

A memorial will be set up in Marilyn's name.

Funeral Mass for Marilyn will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October, 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Catholic Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
