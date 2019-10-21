Resources
Marilyn E. Trisch

Marilyn E. Trisch Obituary
Marilyn E. Trisch

Onalaska, WI - Marilyn E. Trisch, 88, Onalaska, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Onalaska Care Center. She was born in Kanawha, Iowa on July 16, 1931 to Anthony and Anna (Hanson) Johnson. Marilyn attended country school in Lincoln County, South Dakota and graduated from Hudson South Dakota High School in 1949. On October 19, 1958 Marilyn married John Trisch and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1998.

Marilyn worked in many capacities in rural school districts in South Dakota.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Clarice Nystrup; nieces, Teri (Nathan) Franzmeier and Glenda (Patrick) Sterling; nephews, Randy (Kim) Johnson, Eric Johnson, Craig Johnson, and Troy (Diane) Fodness; a sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
