|
|
Marilyn Green
Sioux Falls - Marilyn Anderson Green, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by her family.
Marilyn was born to Ronald and Dorothy (Hofland) Anderson in Vermillion, South Dakota on May 6, 1954. She joined her sister Shirley at home. Marilyn was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, South Dakota. She attended Coyote District 21 rural school for first through eighth grades before moving onto Elk Point High School. Marilyn was involved with many activities with the Pointers and graduated in 1972 as the valedictorian.
She moved onto Vermillion that fall to study at The University of South Dakota where she studied Business Teacher Education and was involved in several activities at The U. Marilyn earned a bachelor's degree in May 1976 and an MBA in 1983. Her professional career included administrative support at Sioux Valley Hospital; business and English teacher in the Tri-Valley School District; financial and program administration at Citibank, S.D.; private business consulting; and administrative support for the South Dakota Synod of the ELCA.
On August 6, 1977, Marilyn married James Green at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The couple welcomed Bradley James on December 11, 1983. In addition to her professional life, she loved being a wife and mother. She loved spending with time with her family and friends, sports of all kinds, playing the piano, traveling and volunteering in a variety of church and civic capacities. These roles included serving on Sanford Institutional Review Boards, Family Connection, Good Shepherd Center, and several school-related organizations throughout the years.
Marilyn is survived by her husband James and son Brad of Sioux Falls; one sister, Shirley Anderson-Porisch and her husband Karl of Marshall, Minnesota, an uncle, Llewellyn Anderson, Palm Desert, California; two aunts, Adeline Rhoten, Carlisle, Iowa, and Delores Hofland, Elk Point, South Dakota; sister-in-law Carol Hottmann, Plymouth, Minnesota, brother-in-law Neal Jones, Aberdeen, South Dakota. She especially loved her time with the "Corsica Girls" Kayla Fischer, Brooklyn and Aspen Bosma. Marilyn is also survived by several relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents: Norman and Mary Anderson, Edward and Minnie Hofland; a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to Ava's House or Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5th, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with Rev. Heidi Binstock and Rev. Randy Gehring officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 1, 2019