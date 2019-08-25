Services
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
1953 - 2019
Marilyn Judish Obituary
Marilyn Judish

Hartford - Marilyn Judish, 65, of Hartford, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Marilyn Lee Puttmann was born August 28, 1953 at Kingsley, Iowa. She grew up in that area and received her education in the Lawton-Bronson Schools, graduating high school in 1971. Shortly after high school, she began her career with Northwestern Bell Telephone in Sioux City, IA. She moved to Colorado where she furthered her career with the phone company.

On November 24, 1991, she was united in marriage with Dave Judish. The couple continued to live in Colorado where Marilyn worked for Mountain Bell Telephone until her retirement in 2014. She and Dave moved to Hartford, SD in 2016.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Dave, of Hartford, SD; two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Woslager of Hartford, SD and Kristie (Jamie) Amick of Bronson, IA; 6 grandchildren, William, Cierra, Trishelle, Charli, Devan and Karlee; her step children, Dave, Cymber and Christopher; along with step-grandchildren, Lonnie, Blake and Neveah. She is also survived by two brothers, David (Janet) Puttmann of Clear Creek, CO and Gary (Kay) Puttmann living in Iowa; two sisters, Sandra (Wilbur) Larson of Sioux City, IA and Brenda (Marvin) Holtz of Lawton, IA; and her step-mother, Marilyn Puttmann of Kingsley, IA.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel. Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Wednesday also at the Hartford Chapel.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
