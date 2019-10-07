|
Marilyn Krause
Sioux Falls - Marilyn L. Krause, 88, died on Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Bryan Krause of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Phyllis Lundgren and her husband, Ray of Buena Park, CA; 19 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 7, 2019